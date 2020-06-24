142 Bishop Landing

Amenities

Nearly new and very clean home nestled in Eastwood village in Irvine. Two bedroom and two bathroom in upstairs. Upgraded tile floor with nice carpet in bedrooms.The angle of the house brings in abundant natural light. The adjacent area features several beautiful community parks, built-in BBQs, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, baseball diamond, soccer field, walking trails, two luxurious, relaxing and enjoyable pools, and a clubhouse. It is in the Irvine Unified School District with top rated, award winning schools-Northwood High school. The house is only a few minutes walk to the elementary school and close to Korean supermarket.