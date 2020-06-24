All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

142 Bishop Landing

142 Bishop Lndg · No Longer Available
Location

142 Bishop Lndg, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Nearly new and very clean home nestled in Eastwood village in Irvine. Two bedroom and two bathroom in upstairs. Upgraded tile floor with nice carpet in bedrooms.The angle of the house brings in abundant natural light. The adjacent area features several beautiful community parks, built-in BBQs, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, baseball diamond, soccer field, walking trails, two luxurious, relaxing and enjoyable pools, and a clubhouse. It is in the Irvine Unified School District with top rated, award winning schools-Northwood High school. The house is only a few minutes walk to the elementary school and close to Korean supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Bishop Landing have any available units?
142 Bishop Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 142 Bishop Landing have?
Some of 142 Bishop Landing's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Bishop Landing currently offering any rent specials?
142 Bishop Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Bishop Landing pet-friendly?
No, 142 Bishop Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 142 Bishop Landing offer parking?
No, 142 Bishop Landing does not offer parking.
Does 142 Bishop Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Bishop Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Bishop Landing have a pool?
Yes, 142 Bishop Landing has a pool.
Does 142 Bishop Landing have accessible units?
No, 142 Bishop Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Bishop Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Bishop Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Bishop Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Bishop Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
