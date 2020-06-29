1413 Abelia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Coming Soon: Upgraded Tri-Level 3Bd 3.5Ba Home in Irvine - Gorgeous tri-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Upgraded with brand new laminate wood flooring throughout! Modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! Spacious main living area with open concept from the kitchen. First level has direct access to 2 car garage, laundry room with washer/dryer and a bedroom with ensuite bathroom! Second level is the living area. Third level contains two bedrooms, each with their own private bathrooms! This community offers a pool, a spa, playground, large park-like grass areas and a community center. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, freeway access and entertainment! Won't last long, come see it today!



Sorry, NO PETS.



To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com



