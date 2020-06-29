All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1413 Abelia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1413 Abelia
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1413 Abelia

1413 Abelia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1413 Abelia, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Coming Soon: Upgraded Tri-Level 3Bd 3.5Ba Home in Irvine - Gorgeous tri-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Upgraded with brand new laminate wood flooring throughout! Modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! Spacious main living area with open concept from the kitchen. First level has direct access to 2 car garage, laundry room with washer/dryer and a bedroom with ensuite bathroom! Second level is the living area. Third level contains two bedrooms, each with their own private bathrooms! This community offers a pool, a spa, playground, large park-like grass areas and a community center. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, freeway access and entertainment! Won't last long, come see it today!

Sorry, NO PETS.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5598094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Abelia have any available units?
1413 Abelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1413 Abelia have?
Some of 1413 Abelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Abelia currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Abelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Abelia pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Abelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1413 Abelia offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Abelia offers parking.
Does 1413 Abelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Abelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Abelia have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Abelia has a pool.
Does 1413 Abelia have accessible units?
No, 1413 Abelia does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Abelia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Abelia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Abelia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1413 Abelia has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology