1412 Scholarship

Welcome, Home! This beautifully appointed Avenue One condo has three bedrooms and two full-size bathrooms plus a huge bonus LOFT. Avenue One is a highly desirable executive mid-rise gated community just minutes to everything that Irvine and Orange County has to offer! This luxurious residence is conveniently located next to John Wayne Airport, Park Place, and minutes to UCI. Extremely Rare Model with 3 spacious bedrooms and a LOFT! This exquisite top floor home features newer hardwood flooring, 2-story ceilings with no-one above you, a modern kitchen, and a spacious balcony perfect for letting the coastal breeze through the home. An open floor plan allows you to entertain seamlessly from the gorgeous kitchen that overlooks the dining area and living space. The kitchen has newer granite countertops, designer European cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a double door Samsung fridge. The master bedroom is very spacious and features dual closets, and it's own ensuite bath. The secondary bedrooms offer plentiful closet space. Don't forget the three assigned parking spaces in the gated parking structure with an abundance of guest parking on the rooftop. Other excellent amenities of the Avenue One community are an Olympic-sized swimming pool and spa, barbecue grills, indoor basketball courts, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining and a fitness center. Property may be leased furnished or unfurnished (washer, dryer, and fridge included).