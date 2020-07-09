All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

1412 Scholarship

1412 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

1412 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome, Home! This beautifully appointed Avenue One condo has three bedrooms and two full-size bathrooms plus a huge bonus LOFT. Avenue One is a highly desirable executive mid-rise gated community just minutes to everything that Irvine and Orange County has to offer! This luxurious residence is conveniently located next to John Wayne Airport, Park Place, and minutes to UCI. Extremely Rare Model with 3 spacious bedrooms and a LOFT! This exquisite top floor home features newer hardwood flooring, 2-story ceilings with no-one above you, a modern kitchen, and a spacious balcony perfect for letting the coastal breeze through the home. An open floor plan allows you to entertain seamlessly from the gorgeous kitchen that overlooks the dining area and living space. The kitchen has newer granite countertops, designer European cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a double door Samsung fridge. The master bedroom is very spacious and features dual closets, and it's own ensuite bath. The secondary bedrooms offer plentiful closet space. Don't forget the three assigned parking spaces in the gated parking structure with an abundance of guest parking on the rooftop. Other excellent amenities of the Avenue One community are an Olympic-sized swimming pool and spa, barbecue grills, indoor basketball courts, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining and a fitness center. Property may be leased furnished or unfurnished (washer, dryer, and fridge included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Scholarship have any available units?
1412 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1412 Scholarship have?
Some of 1412 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1412 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1412 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1412 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1412 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.

