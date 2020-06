1408 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool

BEAUTIFUL 2BR 2BA PLUS A HUGE LOFT, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL AVE ONE COMPLEX. THIS UNIT IS VERY OPEN & BRIGHT

ON THE 4TH floor, WITH NO ONE ABOVE ,WITH 18 FOOT CEILING, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS

STEEL APPLIANCES AND HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE FAMILY ROOM. STAIRS AND LOFT, NEW PAINT, INSIDE LAUNDRY, LOCATED IN THE

HEART OF IRVINE WHERE ALL THE ACTION IS!!!! CLOSE TO UCI AND SHOPS RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY WITH OLYMPIC

SIZE POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL COURT, 2 ASSIGNED UNCOVERED PARKING ... MUST SEE