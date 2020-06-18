All apartments in Irvine
140 Damsel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

140 Damsel

140 Damsel · (949) 394-5182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Damsel, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Full furnished! Bright end units single level condo located at "Avalon" in the heart of Village of Eastwood. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo features an open floor plan with a lot of upgrades. Living room has great view with upgraded flooring. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, microwave oven, dishwasher and hood, with full backsplash. All of the bathrooms has upgraded counter-top. Wood shutter throughout. There is a attached tandem 2-car garage, beautifully landscaped walkways and common areas. HOA amenities include multiple pools, spas, a sand volleyball court, parks, and walking trails. Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, freeways and toll roads, and award winning Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Damsel have any available units?
140 Damsel has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Damsel have?
Some of 140 Damsel's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Damsel currently offering any rent specials?
140 Damsel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Damsel pet-friendly?
No, 140 Damsel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 140 Damsel offer parking?
Yes, 140 Damsel does offer parking.
Does 140 Damsel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Damsel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Damsel have a pool?
Yes, 140 Damsel has a pool.
Does 140 Damsel have accessible units?
No, 140 Damsel does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Damsel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Damsel has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Damsel have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Damsel does not have units with air conditioning.
