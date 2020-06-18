140 Damsel

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage volleyball court

Full furnished! Bright end units single level condo located at "Avalon" in the heart of Village of Eastwood. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo features an open floor plan with a lot of upgrades. Living room has great view with upgraded flooring. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, microwave oven, dishwasher and hood, with full backsplash. All of the bathrooms has upgraded counter-top. Wood shutter throughout. There is a attached tandem 2-car garage, beautifully landscaped walkways and common areas. HOA amenities include multiple pools, spas, a sand volleyball court, parks, and walking trails. Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, freeways and toll roads, and award winning Irvine schools.