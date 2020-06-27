All apartments in Irvine
14 Santa Cruz Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

14 Santa Cruz Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Welcome home to 14 Santa Cruz in the beautiful Westpark community in Irvine. Located on an interior, quiet street, enter your gated porch to private living lined with lush landscaping. Through your front door,vaulted ceilings with large windows allow abundant sunlight. The freshly upgraded kitchen included stainless steel appliances, white countertops with white shaker cabinets and is open to the family room with fireplace. A master suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower and three additional bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with additional driveway parking. Entertain in your large wrap around yard or enjoy the community amenities. Centrally located next to shopping, dining, and the best beaches Orange County has to offer, come quick!

(RLNE5336120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle have any available units?
14 Santa Cruz Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle have?
Some of 14 Santa Cruz Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Santa Cruz Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
14 Santa Cruz Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Santa Cruz Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Santa Cruz Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 14 Santa Cruz Aisle offers parking.
Does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Santa Cruz Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle have a pool?
No, 14 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle have accessible units?
No, 14 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
