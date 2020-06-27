14 Santa Cruz Aisle

Amenities

- Welcome home to 14 Santa Cruz in the beautiful Westpark community in Irvine. Located on an interior, quiet street, enter your gated porch to private living lined with lush landscaping. Through your front door,vaulted ceilings with large windows allow abundant sunlight. The freshly upgraded kitchen included stainless steel appliances, white countertops with white shaker cabinets and is open to the family room with fireplace. A master suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower and three additional bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with additional driveway parking. Entertain in your large wrap around yard or enjoy the community amenities. Centrally located next to shopping, dining, and the best beaches Orange County has to offer, come quick!



