Lovely home at the beautiful Turtle Rock Meadows Community. Top school district!! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths plus a Den on the first floor. One of the most popular floorpans in the community. Enjoy the view from every room in the house. It is located on the green belt with lush trees and flowers, big lawn in front of the house just like your private park. The house is very clean and bright. Come get it now before it's taken. :)