Irvine, CA
14 Heritage
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

14 Heritage

14 Heritage · No Longer Available
Location

14 Heritage, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
End Unit Updated Condo-Great Value in Irvine - One of the best values in Irvine. Beautiful clean condo next to a greenbelt. It feels like a single family residence. Kitchen features stainless steel gas appliances and upgraded countertop. Connects to private patio for bbqs or outdoor dining. Kitchen opens to a dining nook. Inside laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout. Clean updated bathrooms. Location is freeway close and close to many shops, restaurants and schools. Community pool, playground, propane grill and more. Plenty of parking. Schedule your appointment to visit this home today. www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Heritage have any available units?
14 Heritage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Heritage have?
Some of 14 Heritage's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
14 Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Heritage pet-friendly?
No, 14 Heritage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Heritage offer parking?
Yes, 14 Heritage offers parking.
Does 14 Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Heritage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Heritage have a pool?
Yes, 14 Heritage has a pool.
Does 14 Heritage have accessible units?
No, 14 Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Heritage have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Heritage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Heritage have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Heritage does not have units with air conditioning.
