14 Heritage

Amenities
End Unit Updated Condo-Great Value in Irvine - One of the best values in Irvine. Beautiful clean condo next to a greenbelt. It feels like a single family residence. Kitchen features stainless steel gas appliances and upgraded countertop. Connects to private patio for bbqs or outdoor dining. Kitchen opens to a dining nook. Inside laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout. Clean updated bathrooms. Location is freeway close and close to many shops, restaurants and schools. Community pool, playground, propane grill and more. Plenty of parking. Schedule your appointment to visit this home today. www.hcmpm.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5348920)