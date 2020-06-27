All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14 Exeter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14 Exeter
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:44 AM

14 Exeter

14 Exeter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
$2700 / 2br - 1344ft2 - 2 bed 2.5 bath 1,344 Sq Ft condo for lease walking distance to University California Irvine.
Dont miss this opportunity to live in one of Irvines best maintained and centrally located communities close to UCI -- Columbia Square. It is walk-able to grocery stores, restaurants, banks and entertainment. No one above or below, only one common wall! This immaculate and tastefully upgraded 2-story, 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath corner/end unit is one of the best units in the complex. It offers everything a renter could wish for. Fresh paint through out the entire condo. Brand new area rugs in the living room kitchen sink, blinds. Both master bedrooms are upstairs with in suite bathrooms and 3 closets. Brand new faucet and light fixtures. Powder room (1/2 bathroom) on first floor. Washer/dryer with pedestal and full fridge are included. Perfectly kept common grounds include two pools, spa, volleyball court, basketball area, tennis courts, soccer field, tot lots, barbecue and picnic areas. Enormous grassy area with small hills within the complex. Plenty of parking, two privately assigned carports (#9) including extra storage room exclusive for renter to use. UC Irvine and University High School are approximately a 1/4-mile walk, and Mason Regional County Park only a few blocks away! This is a rarely available unit due to UCI proximity and extremely high rental demand. The last renter lived there for 6 years and the one prior to him lived there for 8 years! Hurry, this one will go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Exeter have any available units?
14 Exeter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Exeter have?
Some of 14 Exeter's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
14 Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 14 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Exeter offer parking?
Yes, 14 Exeter offers parking.
Does 14 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Exeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 14 Exeter has a pool.
Does 14 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 14 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Exeter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology