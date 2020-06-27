Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

$2700 / 2br - 1344ft2 - 2 bed 2.5 bath 1,344 Sq Ft condo for lease walking distance to University California Irvine.

Dont miss this opportunity to live in one of Irvines best maintained and centrally located communities close to UCI -- Columbia Square. It is walk-able to grocery stores, restaurants, banks and entertainment. No one above or below, only one common wall! This immaculate and tastefully upgraded 2-story, 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath corner/end unit is one of the best units in the complex. It offers everything a renter could wish for. Fresh paint through out the entire condo. Brand new area rugs in the living room kitchen sink, blinds. Both master bedrooms are upstairs with in suite bathrooms and 3 closets. Brand new faucet and light fixtures. Powder room (1/2 bathroom) on first floor. Washer/dryer with pedestal and full fridge are included. Perfectly kept common grounds include two pools, spa, volleyball court, basketball area, tennis courts, soccer field, tot lots, barbecue and picnic areas. Enormous grassy area with small hills within the complex. Plenty of parking, two privately assigned carports (#9) including extra storage room exclusive for renter to use. UC Irvine and University High School are approximately a 1/4-mile walk, and Mason Regional County Park only a few blocks away! This is a rarely available unit due to UCI proximity and extremely high rental demand. The last renter lived there for 6 years and the one prior to him lived there for 8 years! Hurry, this one will go FAST!