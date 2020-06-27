All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

14 Bluejay

14 Bluejay · No Longer Available
Location

14 Bluejay, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Charming one-story 4-bedroom detached home facing Bluejay Park in desirable Woodbridge community offering many amenities. Recently updated with new flooring, new stainless double ovens and gas cooktop, new heater/AC unit, new custom shower, new window coverings and light fixtures. Step-down living room/dining area with fireplace leads to kitchen and family room with garden views. Large two-car attached garage with new water heater and washer/dryer. A central atrium and vaulted ceilings add to the open feeling of this immaculate light-filled home. Professionally landscaped, including water-saving artificial lawn in front yard and brick-accented wraparound patio with established plantings. Location next to tree-lined walkway with no close neighbor on one side adds to privacy. Close to community pool/spa, tennis courts; walking distance to top-rated public schools; easy access to 5 and 405 freeways. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, trash pickup; owner pays HOA fees, gardener. For more information or a private showing please contact the listing agent Dan DeForest @714-362-7192

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Bluejay have any available units?
14 Bluejay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Bluejay have?
Some of 14 Bluejay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Bluejay currently offering any rent specials?
14 Bluejay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Bluejay pet-friendly?
No, 14 Bluejay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Bluejay offer parking?
Yes, 14 Bluejay offers parking.
Does 14 Bluejay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Bluejay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Bluejay have a pool?
Yes, 14 Bluejay has a pool.
Does 14 Bluejay have accessible units?
No, 14 Bluejay does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Bluejay have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Bluejay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Bluejay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Bluejay has units with air conditioning.
