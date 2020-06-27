14 Bluejay

Amenities

Charming one-story 4-bedroom detached home facing Bluejay Park in desirable Woodbridge community offering many amenities. Recently updated with new flooring, new stainless double ovens and gas cooktop, new heater/AC unit, new custom shower, new window coverings and light fixtures. Step-down living room/dining area with fireplace leads to kitchen and family room with garden views. Large two-car attached garage with new water heater and washer/dryer. A central atrium and vaulted ceilings add to the open feeling of this immaculate light-filled home. Professionally landscaped, including water-saving artificial lawn in front yard and brick-accented wraparound patio with established plantings. Location next to tree-lined walkway with no close neighbor on one side adds to privacy. Close to community pool/spa, tennis courts; walking distance to top-rated public schools; easy access to 5 and 405 freeways. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, trash pickup; owner pays HOA fees, gardener. For more information or a private showing please contact the listing agent Dan DeForest @714-362-7192