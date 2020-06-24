14 AUTUMN OAK

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Irvine 3 Bedroom House for Lease - New Floors - 2 Car Gar. - This single level 3 Bed, 2 Bath 1538 sq.ft. home features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace with sitting area, inside atrium, formal dining room, kitchen has new corian countertops, new sink, gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, Den leads to the enclosed backyard with patio and is great for backyard bbq's and entertaining, Master bedroom has his and her closets, new paint thru-out, new carpet in the living room, den and bedrooms, new vinyl floors in bathrooms. Great location in the middle of the Woodbridge Village neighborhood, and walk to park with tot lot, association pool & spa, wet park, and much more. Rent includes gardener.



Close to shopping, schools, restaurants.

A small pet may be negotiable.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Income should exceed $8800/mo.

Must have good credit.



For more information, please contact:

714.378.1418 ext.11



Thanks for looking.



