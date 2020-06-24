All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14 AUTUMN OAK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14 AUTUMN OAK
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

14 AUTUMN OAK

14 Autumn Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14 Autumn Oak, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Irvine 3 Bedroom House for Lease - New Floors - 2 Car Gar. - This single level 3 Bed, 2 Bath 1538 sq.ft. home features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace with sitting area, inside atrium, formal dining room, kitchen has new corian countertops, new sink, gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, Den leads to the enclosed backyard with patio and is great for backyard bbq's and entertaining, Master bedroom has his and her closets, new paint thru-out, new carpet in the living room, den and bedrooms, new vinyl floors in bathrooms. Great location in the middle of the Woodbridge Village neighborhood, and walk to park with tot lot, association pool & spa, wet park, and much more. Rent includes gardener.

Close to shopping, schools, restaurants.
A small pet may be negotiable.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Income should exceed $8800/mo.
Must have good credit.

For more information, please contact:
714.378.1418 ext.11

Thanks for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors

(RLNE4554889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 AUTUMN OAK have any available units?
14 AUTUMN OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 AUTUMN OAK have?
Some of 14 AUTUMN OAK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 AUTUMN OAK currently offering any rent specials?
14 AUTUMN OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 AUTUMN OAK pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 AUTUMN OAK is pet friendly.
Does 14 AUTUMN OAK offer parking?
No, 14 AUTUMN OAK does not offer parking.
Does 14 AUTUMN OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 AUTUMN OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 AUTUMN OAK have a pool?
Yes, 14 AUTUMN OAK has a pool.
Does 14 AUTUMN OAK have accessible units?
No, 14 AUTUMN OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 14 AUTUMN OAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 AUTUMN OAK has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 AUTUMN OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 AUTUMN OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology