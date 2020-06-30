14 Almador

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Completely Remodeled and Upgraded Town home in the highly desirable Westpark, Las Palmas community. This 2 Master Suite Townhome offers brand new Wooden flooring throughout, New Custom Paintings, New window coverings, Newly installed Recessed Lighting, New Ceiling Fans in every room. Remodeled Kitchen offers updated cabinets with Quarts counter tops, new stainless steel sink with new faucets, updated stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage with work bench and storage cabinets. Community offers Pool, Spa, multiple parks and greenbelts. Close to schools, shopping and entertainments and easy access to Freeways.