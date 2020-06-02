All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:11 AM

138 Weathervane

138 Weathervane · (949) 466-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 Weathervane, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
One of the most upgraded Quail Hill Home in a large premium lot in an excellent cul de sac location. Beautiful hardwood flooring, custom window treatments, crown moldings / window framing, built-in entertainment center and French doors. Designer kitchen cabinets, Corian counters, stainless steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. Professionally hardscaped front entry and large backyard with waterfalls and excellent privacy. Master bedroom suite with balcony overlooking the greenbelt, walk-in closet and master bath. Walk to Alderwood Basics school, parks, pools & gym. Close to Irvine Spectrum entertainment center and Business Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Weathervane have any available units?
138 Weathervane has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Weathervane have?
Some of 138 Weathervane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Weathervane currently offering any rent specials?
138 Weathervane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Weathervane pet-friendly?
No, 138 Weathervane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 138 Weathervane offer parking?
No, 138 Weathervane does not offer parking.
Does 138 Weathervane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Weathervane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Weathervane have a pool?
Yes, 138 Weathervane has a pool.
Does 138 Weathervane have accessible units?
No, 138 Weathervane does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Weathervane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Weathervane has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Weathervane have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Weathervane does not have units with air conditioning.
