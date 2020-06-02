138 Weathervane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

One of the most upgraded Quail Hill Home in a large premium lot in an excellent cul de sac location. Beautiful hardwood flooring, custom window treatments, crown moldings / window framing, built-in entertainment center and French doors. Designer kitchen cabinets, Corian counters, stainless steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. Professionally hardscaped front entry and large backyard with waterfalls and excellent privacy. Master bedroom suite with balcony overlooking the greenbelt, walk-in closet and master bath. Walk to Alderwood Basics school, parks, pools & gym. Close to Irvine Spectrum entertainment center and Business Complex.