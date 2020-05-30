138 Vintage

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Lombard Court of Woodbury community features a shared wrought iron entry gate with a courtyard front of your home. The home is super bright & sunny, well maintained interior and it features beautiful hardwood floorings, recessed lighting & custom travertine flooring. The second floor has a charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, endless cabinet spaces and is open to the living & dining room. A good size secondary bedroom has a mirrored closet door and shares a full size hall bathroom. The top floor of the home has a beautiful master suite with a wall appointed for privacy, dual vanity sink for his and hers, walk-in closet, soaking tub and a separate shower. Well thought out layout boasts separate laundry room, and direct two car garage access with a full size driveway. Woodbury is a highly coveted community because of all the great amenities and it is the perfect location to everything you need. Meandering gardens, sport courts, multiple pools offer access to parks, playgrounds, and clubhouses offer plenty to do. The Woodbury Town Center is just minutes away, with shopping & dining options. Minutes away from Jeffery Open Trails, Toll Roads, and highly acclaimed Irvine Schools.