Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

138 Vintage

138 Vintage · No Longer Available
Location

138 Vintage, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Lombard Court of Woodbury community features a shared wrought iron entry gate with a courtyard front of your home. The home is super bright & sunny, well maintained interior and it features beautiful hardwood floorings, recessed lighting & custom travertine flooring. The second floor has a charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, endless cabinet spaces and is open to the living & dining room. A good size secondary bedroom has a mirrored closet door and shares a full size hall bathroom. The top floor of the home has a beautiful master suite with a wall appointed for privacy, dual vanity sink for his and hers, walk-in closet, soaking tub and a separate shower. Well thought out layout boasts separate laundry room, and direct two car garage access with a full size driveway. Woodbury is a highly coveted community because of all the great amenities and it is the perfect location to everything you need. Meandering gardens, sport courts, multiple pools offer access to parks, playgrounds, and clubhouses offer plenty to do. The Woodbury Town Center is just minutes away, with shopping & dining options. Minutes away from Jeffery Open Trails, Toll Roads, and highly acclaimed Irvine Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Vintage have any available units?
138 Vintage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 138 Vintage have?
Some of 138 Vintage's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Vintage currently offering any rent specials?
138 Vintage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Vintage pet-friendly?
No, 138 Vintage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 138 Vintage offer parking?
Yes, 138 Vintage offers parking.
Does 138 Vintage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Vintage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Vintage have a pool?
Yes, 138 Vintage has a pool.
Does 138 Vintage have accessible units?
No, 138 Vintage does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Vintage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Vintage has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Vintage have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Vintage does not have units with air conditioning.
