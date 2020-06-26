13692 Typee Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

This wonderful 'Racquet Club' single-story home in Northwood is ideal and desirable, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1649 square feet of living space.. all on one level *** SINGLE STORY HOME. Other features include a fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, new interior paint, 16' ceramic tile flooring and carpet, Corian kitchen counter tops, all bedroom have closet organizers, dual sinks in bathrooms, recessed lighting, 2-car garage with great storage, auto sprinklers front/back, covered back patio and more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is located in conveniently located in Northwood, close to shopping, walking distance to the newly renovated Brywood Elementary, Sierra Middle School and within the Northwood High School district. Racquet Club also includes public tennis courts and park.