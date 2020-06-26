All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 13692 Typee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
13692 Typee Way
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

13692 Typee Way

13692 Typee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13692 Typee Way, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
This wonderful 'Racquet Club' single-story home in Northwood is ideal and desirable, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1649 square feet of living space.. all on one level *** SINGLE STORY HOME. Other features include a fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, new interior paint, 16' ceramic tile flooring and carpet, Corian kitchen counter tops, all bedroom have closet organizers, dual sinks in bathrooms, recessed lighting, 2-car garage with great storage, auto sprinklers front/back, covered back patio and more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is located in conveniently located in Northwood, close to shopping, walking distance to the newly renovated Brywood Elementary, Sierra Middle School and within the Northwood High School district. Racquet Club also includes public tennis courts and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13692 Typee Way have any available units?
13692 Typee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13692 Typee Way have?
Some of 13692 Typee Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13692 Typee Way currently offering any rent specials?
13692 Typee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13692 Typee Way pet-friendly?
No, 13692 Typee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 13692 Typee Way offer parking?
Yes, 13692 Typee Way offers parking.
Does 13692 Typee Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13692 Typee Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13692 Typee Way have a pool?
No, 13692 Typee Way does not have a pool.
Does 13692 Typee Way have accessible units?
No, 13692 Typee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13692 Typee Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13692 Typee Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13692 Typee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13692 Typee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology