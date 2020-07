Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious Studio Condo in a Beautiful Community! - Amazing studio condo located in the wonderful community of Irvine Springs. The condominium is full of natural lighting, plenty of room to entertain, and lots of storage space. The cozy room has a large mirrored closet, making the room feel open and spacious. Includes a large balcony overlooking the peaceful court yard and foliage. One covered parking space included. Water and trash included. Access to community pool.



(RLNE4474194)