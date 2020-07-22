136 Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Located in the prestigious 24 hr guard gated community of Northpark! This beautiful home has it all! Cathedral ceilings, light and bright, spacious floorplan, very clean! Enter into the spacious family room with hardwood floors, extra high ceilings, and into the kitchen that is open to the inviting living room. Chef's kitchen features granite counters, ample counter and cabinet space, large center island with breakfast bar, gas built-in range, dishwasher, oven, microwave. Living room features cozy fireplace with custom stacked stone and built-ins. Brand new carpet! Downstairs bedroom (currently being used as office) includes built-ins and peaceful view of private backyard. Full downstairs bathroom with walk-in shower. Additional large three bedrooms upstairs, laundry room with sink (washer and dryer included with no warranty). All rooms complete with ceiling fans and recessed lights. Spacious master suite overlooks the beautiful yard. Master walk-in closet with built-ins. Master bathroom complete with extra large deep oval soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Close to award winning schools, parks, restaurants, and freeways! Submit on pets with pet deposit. Owner pays for gardener. Available early March, 12 month lease term.