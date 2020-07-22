All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 136 Spring Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
136 Spring Valley
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

136 Spring Valley

136 Spring Valley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

136 Spring Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the prestigious 24 hr guard gated community of Northpark! This beautiful home has it all! Cathedral ceilings, light and bright, spacious floorplan, very clean! Enter into the spacious family room with hardwood floors, extra high ceilings, and into the kitchen that is open to the inviting living room. Chef's kitchen features granite counters, ample counter and cabinet space, large center island with breakfast bar, gas built-in range, dishwasher, oven, microwave. Living room features cozy fireplace with custom stacked stone and built-ins. Brand new carpet! Downstairs bedroom (currently being used as office) includes built-ins and peaceful view of private backyard. Full downstairs bathroom with walk-in shower. Additional large three bedrooms upstairs, laundry room with sink (washer and dryer included with no warranty). All rooms complete with ceiling fans and recessed lights. Spacious master suite overlooks the beautiful yard. Master walk-in closet with built-ins. Master bathroom complete with extra large deep oval soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Close to award winning schools, parks, restaurants, and freeways! Submit on pets with pet deposit. Owner pays for gardener. Available early March, 12 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Spring Valley have any available units?
136 Spring Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 136 Spring Valley have?
Some of 136 Spring Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Spring Valley currently offering any rent specials?
136 Spring Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Spring Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Spring Valley is pet friendly.
Does 136 Spring Valley offer parking?
Yes, 136 Spring Valley offers parking.
Does 136 Spring Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Spring Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Spring Valley have a pool?
No, 136 Spring Valley does not have a pool.
Does 136 Spring Valley have accessible units?
No, 136 Spring Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Spring Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Spring Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Spring Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Spring Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology