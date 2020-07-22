All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

136 Capricorn

136 Capricorn · No Longer Available
Location

136 Capricorn, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Built in 2015 with 4-bed/3.5 bath with new flooring in Portola Springs! Great community and award-winning Irvine Unified schools. Open-concept living room with adjacent deck. Gourmet kitchen with large pantry, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and peninsula seating-dining area. Master suite with dual vanities, large shower, and walk-in closet. First floor bedroom with bathroom suite. 2-car garage with epoxy floor. Walking to the community pool with BBQ, picnic area and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Capricorn have any available units?
136 Capricorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 136 Capricorn have?
Some of 136 Capricorn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Capricorn currently offering any rent specials?
136 Capricorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Capricorn pet-friendly?
No, 136 Capricorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 136 Capricorn offer parking?
Yes, 136 Capricorn offers parking.
Does 136 Capricorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Capricorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Capricorn have a pool?
Yes, 136 Capricorn has a pool.
Does 136 Capricorn have accessible units?
No, 136 Capricorn does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Capricorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Capricorn has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Capricorn have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Capricorn does not have units with air conditioning.
