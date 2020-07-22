136 Capricorn

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Built in 2015 with 4-bed/3.5 bath with new flooring in Portola Springs! Great community and award-winning Irvine Unified schools. Open-concept living room with adjacent deck. Gourmet kitchen with large pantry, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and peninsula seating-dining area. Master suite with dual vanities, large shower, and walk-in closet. First floor bedroom with bathroom suite. 2-car garage with epoxy floor. Walking to the community pool with BBQ, picnic area and playground.