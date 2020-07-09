All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

135 Rose Arch

135 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Location

135 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lovely detached residence in Cypress Village community. 3 bed + 3 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Lots of light! Amazing upgrades include wood floors, built-in cabinets and wood shutters. Gourmet Kitchens features generous kitchen islands, granite countertops, Bosch appliance package with microwave, gas stove, dishwasher and hood. Large master suite has large walk-in closets. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower stall and bath. Inside laundry room on the second level. Ample storage. Walk to elementary school and parks. It is located in a highly desirable community in Irvine and convenient located near Sports Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, supermarkets and great restaurants. No Smokers. Clean property ready to move int!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Rose Arch have any available units?
135 Rose Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 135 Rose Arch have?
Some of 135 Rose Arch's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Rose Arch currently offering any rent specials?
135 Rose Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Rose Arch pet-friendly?
No, 135 Rose Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 135 Rose Arch offer parking?
Yes, 135 Rose Arch offers parking.
Does 135 Rose Arch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Rose Arch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Rose Arch have a pool?
Yes, 135 Rose Arch has a pool.
Does 135 Rose Arch have accessible units?
No, 135 Rose Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Rose Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Rose Arch has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Rose Arch have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Rose Arch does not have units with air conditioning.

