135 Rose Arch

Amenities
Lovely detached residence in Cypress Village community. 3 bed + 3 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Lots of light! Amazing upgrades include wood floors, built-in cabinets and wood shutters. Gourmet Kitchens features generous kitchen islands, granite countertops, Bosch appliance package with microwave, gas stove, dishwasher and hood. Large master suite has large walk-in closets. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower stall and bath. Inside laundry room on the second level. Ample storage. Walk to elementary school and parks. It is located in a highly desirable community in Irvine and convenient located near Sports Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, supermarkets and great restaurants. No Smokers. Clean property ready to move int!