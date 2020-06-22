135 Milky Way

Amenities

Welcome to this urban contemporary-styled corner unit town home in the renowned California Pacific Development of Brisa. Ideally positioned in coveted Portola Springs, one is connected to the the best of local shopping and dining plaza's, parks and schools. Interior amenities include three bedrooms, two and one half baths, a gourmet-inspired kitchen highlighting shaker-styled cabinetry, Quartz counter tops, kitchen island with Quarts counter top, modern subway tiled back splash, Bertazzoni oven, Bosch stainless steel microwave, walk-in pantry, stainless steel fixtures, custom window treatments, wood engineered floors, an open-air private outdoor courtyard for entertaining off of the main great room, a two-car parking and a coated garage floor. Living is Brisa affords one a close proximity to renowned Irvine schools, The Irvine Spectrum dining and shopping destinations, South Coast Plaza The Spectrum Theater and John Wayne airport. Truly an opportunity to live in a open floor-plan town home with designer finishes and centrally located in the neighborhood where you can enjoy community amenities including the outdoor pool and lounging areas, generous club house, sport court and outdoor picnic pavilion.