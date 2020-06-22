All apartments in Irvine
135 Milky Way
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

135 Milky Way

135 Milky Way · (949) 683-2731
Location

135 Milky Way, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1445 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to this urban contemporary-styled corner unit town home in the renowned California Pacific Development of Brisa. Ideally positioned in coveted Portola Springs, one is connected to the the best of local shopping and dining plaza's, parks and schools. Interior amenities include three bedrooms, two and one half baths, a gourmet-inspired kitchen highlighting shaker-styled cabinetry, Quartz counter tops, kitchen island with Quarts counter top, modern subway tiled back splash, Bertazzoni oven, Bosch stainless steel microwave, walk-in pantry, stainless steel fixtures, custom window treatments, wood engineered floors, an open-air private outdoor courtyard for entertaining off of the main great room, a two-car parking and a coated garage floor. Living is Brisa affords one a close proximity to renowned Irvine schools, The Irvine Spectrum dining and shopping destinations, South Coast Plaza The Spectrum Theater and John Wayne airport. Truly an opportunity to live in a open floor-plan town home with designer finishes and centrally located in the neighborhood where you can enjoy community amenities including the outdoor pool and lounging areas, generous club house, sport court and outdoor picnic pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Milky Way have any available units?
135 Milky Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Milky Way have?
Some of 135 Milky Way's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
135 Milky Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Milky Way pet-friendly?
No, 135 Milky Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 135 Milky Way offer parking?
Yes, 135 Milky Way does offer parking.
Does 135 Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Milky Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Milky Way have a pool?
Yes, 135 Milky Way has a pool.
Does 135 Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 135 Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Milky Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Milky Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Milky Way does not have units with air conditioning.
