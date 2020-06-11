All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

135 briarberry

135 Briarberry · No Longer Available
Location

135 Briarberry, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR GREAT PARK - 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Corner Unit * Very Private Entrance. in the Beautiful Cypress Village East! The Home Has a Premium Location and is Positioned for Excellent Natural Light Throughout and Located with a Beautiful View of the Neighborhood. The Open Layout on The First Floor Features a Large Family Room Leading to the Back Courtyard Which Allows for Private Enjoyment of the Outdoors. Downstairs has One Bedroom and One Bathroom Which Is Perfect for Guests or Home Office.

(RLNE5583319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 briarberry have any available units?
135 briarberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 135 briarberry have?
Some of 135 briarberry's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 briarberry currently offering any rent specials?
135 briarberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 briarberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 briarberry is pet friendly.
Does 135 briarberry offer parking?
No, 135 briarberry does not offer parking.
Does 135 briarberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 briarberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 briarberry have a pool?
Yes, 135 briarberry has a pool.
Does 135 briarberry have accessible units?
No, 135 briarberry does not have accessible units.
Does 135 briarberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 briarberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 briarberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 briarberry does not have units with air conditioning.

