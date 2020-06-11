135 briarberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard pool bbq/grill

4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR GREAT PARK - 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Corner Unit * Very Private Entrance. in the Beautiful Cypress Village East! The Home Has a Premium Location and is Positioned for Excellent Natural Light Throughout and Located with a Beautiful View of the Neighborhood. The Open Layout on The First Floor Features a Large Family Room Leading to the Back Courtyard Which Allows for Private Enjoyment of the Outdoors. Downstairs has One Bedroom and One Bathroom Which Is Perfect for Guests or Home Office.



(RLNE5583319)