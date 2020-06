Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest parking

PLAN B HAS FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM , EXTRA LINEN CLOSETS & STORAGE OUTSIDE..WHICH PLAN A'S DO NOT HAVE *WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL THE SHOPS, SCHOOLS , RESTAURANTS. NO FREEWAY NOISE. 1 Car Detached Garage.Visitor Parking. Large Back Patio With Stone Tiles. Community Pool, Basket Ball Court, Bar-b-q, Tot Lot and Picnic Area. Price is for unfurnished 1 year lease. Furnished and shorter lease is available at a higher price.