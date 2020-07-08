133 Lamplighter

Amenities

One of the most sought-after communities in Irvine, this Woodbury home warmly welcomes you with elegance in every corner. Enjoy entertaining in the sparkling kitchen with white European Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, center island, granite counter tops, recessed lights, crown molding and large windows capture abundance of natural light. The spacious living room with a French door to the balcony for a morning coffee. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan, dual vanity, walk-in closet, skylight, separate tub, and shower. Secondary bedroom with ceiling fan, carpet flooring. Hallway bath with skylight, tub in show and linen cabinets. 2 Car direct garage access, entry guard door will lead you to a walkway and to the front door entry. Woodbury offers something for every lifestyle including sports courts, multiple pools, clubhouses, BBQ’s and more. Surrounded by lush landscape and conveniently located near shops and restaurants at Woodbury Towne Center, beautiful Jeffrey Trails, and award-winning Irvine Schools.