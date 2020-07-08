All apartments in Irvine
133 Lamplighter
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

133 Lamplighter

133 Lamplighter · No Longer Available
Location

133 Lamplighter, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
One of the most sought-after communities in Irvine, this Woodbury home warmly welcomes you with elegance in every corner. Enjoy entertaining in the sparkling kitchen with white European Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, center island, granite counter tops, recessed lights, crown molding and large windows capture abundance of natural light. The spacious living room with a French door to the balcony for a morning coffee. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan, dual vanity, walk-in closet, skylight, separate tub, and shower. Secondary bedroom with ceiling fan, carpet flooring. Hallway bath with skylight, tub in show and linen cabinets. 2 Car direct garage access, entry guard door will lead you to a walkway and to the front door entry. Woodbury offers something for every lifestyle including sports courts, multiple pools, clubhouses, BBQ’s and more. Surrounded by lush landscape and conveniently located near shops and restaurants at Woodbury Towne Center, beautiful Jeffrey Trails, and award-winning Irvine Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Lamplighter have any available units?
133 Lamplighter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 133 Lamplighter have?
Some of 133 Lamplighter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Lamplighter currently offering any rent specials?
133 Lamplighter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Lamplighter pet-friendly?
No, 133 Lamplighter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 133 Lamplighter offer parking?
Yes, 133 Lamplighter offers parking.
Does 133 Lamplighter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Lamplighter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Lamplighter have a pool?
Yes, 133 Lamplighter has a pool.
Does 133 Lamplighter have accessible units?
No, 133 Lamplighter does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Lamplighter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Lamplighter has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Lamplighter have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Lamplighter does not have units with air conditioning.

