All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 132 Tall Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
132 Tall Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

132 Tall Oak

132 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

132 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Quail Hill 3 bedroom + small loft detached home on corner lot! Move in ready! Walking distance to award-winning Alderwood Elementary. Short drive to Rancho middle school and University high school. Private kitchen separate from formal living and dinning room. Kitchen is open to family room with plenty of natural light , an upstairs loft area also boasts a private study area with built in desk. Private enclosed backyard with nice outdoor seating, professional hardscape with trees and fresh flowers. This upgraded home has granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and warm wood cabinets in this kitchen. Inviting fireplace in family room. Downstairs laundry room with direct access to 2 car garage. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms & loft. Master bedroom has spacious walk in closet and large master bath. Custom wood blinds allows for natural light as well. A 3-D TV, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included but not warrantied. Quail Hill is a wonderful place to live with 5 community parks, 3 Olympic- sized pools, upscale fitness center, tennis, basketball courts and nature trails minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Tall Oak have any available units?
132 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 132 Tall Oak have?
Some of 132 Tall Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
132 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 132 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 132 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 132 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Tall Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 132 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 132 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 132 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology