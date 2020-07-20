132 Tall Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Quail Hill 3 bedroom + small loft detached home on corner lot! Move in ready! Walking distance to award-winning Alderwood Elementary. Short drive to Rancho middle school and University high school. Private kitchen separate from formal living and dinning room. Kitchen is open to family room with plenty of natural light , an upstairs loft area also boasts a private study area with built in desk. Private enclosed backyard with nice outdoor seating, professional hardscape with trees and fresh flowers. This upgraded home has granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and warm wood cabinets in this kitchen. Inviting fireplace in family room. Downstairs laundry room with direct access to 2 car garage. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms & loft. Master bedroom has spacious walk in closet and large master bath. Custom wood blinds allows for natural light as well. A 3-D TV, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included but not warrantied. Quail Hill is a wonderful place to live with 5 community parks, 3 Olympic- sized pools, upscale fitness center, tennis, basketball courts and nature trails minutes away!