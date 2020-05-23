All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:05 AM

132 Stellar

132 Stellar · (949) 562-5043
Location

132 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
132 stellar - Property Id: 233188

Beautiful fully detached 4 bedroom and highly upgraded house, the downstairs den has been converted into as the 4th bedroom. Home is in a quiet location with lots of natural light, walking distance to four neighborhood parks and steps to a large playground and multiple pool facility.The K-8 Beacon elementary is one of the best Irvine school. Zero maintenance home (front yard maintained by association and back yard does not require much maintenance). Easy access to freeways, restaurants, and the Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Town Center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233188
Property Id 233188

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5608877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Stellar have any available units?
132 Stellar has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Stellar have?
Some of 132 Stellar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Stellar currently offering any rent specials?
132 Stellar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Stellar pet-friendly?
No, 132 Stellar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 Stellar offer parking?
No, 132 Stellar does not offer parking.
Does 132 Stellar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Stellar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Stellar have a pool?
Yes, 132 Stellar has a pool.
Does 132 Stellar have accessible units?
No, 132 Stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Stellar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Stellar has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Stellar have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Stellar does not have units with air conditioning.
