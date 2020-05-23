Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

132 stellar - Property Id: 233188



Beautiful fully detached 4 bedroom and highly upgraded house, the downstairs den has been converted into as the 4th bedroom. Home is in a quiet location with lots of natural light, walking distance to four neighborhood parks and steps to a large playground and multiple pool facility.The K-8 Beacon elementary is one of the best Irvine school. Zero maintenance home (front yard maintained by association and back yard does not require much maintenance). Easy access to freeways, restaurants, and the Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Town Center.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233188

Property Id 233188



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5608877)