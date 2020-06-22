All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1313 Scholarship

1313 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
pool table
Beautiful One Bedroom home with Courtyard View on 3rd floor in Luxiourous Avenue One Community! Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with Granite counter top, European style cabinets, black color Whirpool appliances including refrigerator , is open to Large family room with direct access to a very good size balcony to sit and relax or have barbque. Wash your dishes in Serling double basin low/high sink while you can talk with your friends in Living area! Inside laundry with stackable washer dryer. Good size bedroom. Take shower in a very luxury bathroom! Enjoy the unlimited facilities of Assocaition while the owner pays for the dues! Go to the pool for swimming,to Gym for exercise , play baskball in indoor court, play billiard , watch TV with neighbors!!Property is a few minutes drive to UCI, Freeway 405, John Wayne Air Port, Fashion Island , and The Ocean! Walk distance to San Joaquin Nature Preserve. This is an area everybody loves to live in !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Scholarship have any available units?
1313 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1313 Scholarship have?
Some of 1313 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1313 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 1313 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1313 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1313 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1313 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
