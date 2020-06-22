1313 Scholarship

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom home with Courtyard View on 3rd floor in Luxiourous Avenue One Community! Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with Granite counter top, European style cabinets, black color Whirpool appliances including refrigerator , is open to Large family room with direct access to a very good size balcony to sit and relax or have barbque. Wash your dishes in Serling double basin low/high sink while you can talk with your friends in Living area! Inside laundry with stackable washer dryer. Good size bedroom. Take shower in a very luxury bathroom! Enjoy the unlimited facilities of Assocaition while the owner pays for the dues! Go to the pool for swimming,to Gym for exercise , play baskball in indoor court, play billiard , watch TV with neighbors!!Property is a few minutes drive to UCI, Freeway 405, John Wayne Air Port, Fashion Island , and The Ocean! Walk distance to San Joaquin Nature Preserve. This is an area everybody loves to live in !