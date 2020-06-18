131 Beechmont

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

FULLY LOADED! You heard it right. This 3-bedroom lavish fully furnished home at Stonegate decorated by a professional interior designer not only provides the opportunity for indoor-outdoor living, perfect for relaxing and entertaining also a convenient location to almost everything you desire most for living. Walking distance to school and resort-style amenities including parks, swimming pools, Jeffrey Trail, retail and many more. 1st floor that features with distressed hardwood flooring, plantation shutters and shades through out, spacious gourmet kitchen with upgraded counter tops with full high back splash, stainless steel appliances and pantry, family room, California room, storage room, half bath, 2-car garage and well designed back yard with patio furniture. All three bedrooms, 2 full baths, loft and laundry room are upstairs. Cozy master bedroom has trey ceilings and the convenience of the master bath that features a soaking bathtub, shower enclosure and dual-sink vanity. Great size second and third bedroom ideally is great for 2 kids and an adult. Owner may consider short-term lease. Contact listing agent for details.