Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

131 Beechmont

131 Beechmont · No Longer Available
Location

131 Beechmont, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
FULLY LOADED! You heard it right. This 3-bedroom lavish fully furnished home at Stonegate decorated by a professional interior designer not only provides the opportunity for indoor-outdoor living, perfect for relaxing and entertaining also a convenient location to almost everything you desire most for living. Walking distance to school and resort-style amenities including parks, swimming pools, Jeffrey Trail, retail and many more. 1st floor that features with distressed hardwood flooring, plantation shutters and shades through out, spacious gourmet kitchen with upgraded counter tops with full high back splash, stainless steel appliances and pantry, family room, California room, storage room, half bath, 2-car garage and well designed back yard with patio furniture. All three bedrooms, 2 full baths, loft and laundry room are upstairs. Cozy master bedroom has trey ceilings and the convenience of the master bath that features a soaking bathtub, shower enclosure and dual-sink vanity. Great size second and third bedroom ideally is great for 2 kids and an adult. Owner may consider short-term lease. Contact listing agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Beechmont have any available units?
131 Beechmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 131 Beechmont have?
Some of 131 Beechmont's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Beechmont currently offering any rent specials?
131 Beechmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Beechmont pet-friendly?
No, 131 Beechmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 131 Beechmont offer parking?
Yes, 131 Beechmont offers parking.
Does 131 Beechmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Beechmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Beechmont have a pool?
Yes, 131 Beechmont has a pool.
Does 131 Beechmont have accessible units?
No, 131 Beechmont does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Beechmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Beechmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Beechmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Beechmont does not have units with air conditioning.
