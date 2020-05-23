130 Schick

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

Welcome to LUX - Urban living at its finest. Bright and airy, highly desirable end unit. This brand new home features an entry-level en-suite bedroom. The main second level is an open concept great room with a modern kitchen, oversized kitchen island, dining area, private deck, and powder room. Upgraded quartz counters and recess lighting throughout. Designer new paint. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms. A master bedroom with a walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath and a large walk-in shower. Laundry area on the upper floor. 2-Car garage with unassigned guest parking spaces at the back!. One of the few communities assigned to University High School. Convenient located, restaurants and shopping nearby.