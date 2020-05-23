All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 130 Schick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
130 Schick
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

130 Schick

130 Schick · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

130 Schick, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
Welcome to LUX - Urban living at its finest. Bright and airy, highly desirable end unit. This brand new home features an entry-level en-suite bedroom. The main second level is an open concept great room with a modern kitchen, oversized kitchen island, dining area, private deck, and powder room. Upgraded quartz counters and recess lighting throughout. Designer new paint. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms. A master bedroom with a walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath and a large walk-in shower. Laundry area on the upper floor. 2-Car garage with unassigned guest parking spaces at the back!. One of the few communities assigned to University High School. Convenient located, restaurants and shopping nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Schick have any available units?
130 Schick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Schick have?
Some of 130 Schick's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Schick currently offering any rent specials?
130 Schick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Schick pet-friendly?
No, 130 Schick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Schick offer parking?
Yes, 130 Schick offers parking.
Does 130 Schick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Schick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Schick have a pool?
No, 130 Schick does not have a pool.
Does 130 Schick have accessible units?
No, 130 Schick does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Schick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Schick has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Schick have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Schick does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology