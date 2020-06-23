130 Paxton

Amenities

This is a beautiful single-family homes within the prized master-planned community of Eastwood Village. 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. This house has the best living with contemporary spacious floor plans set within a village environment that encourages healthy outdoor living. Experience a welcoming and social village lifestyle, where pathways invite connection from one neighborhood to the next, and robust recreation brings opportunities for fun and adventure. Brand new homes, trails, pools and the new elementary school make this area become one of Irvine’s most popular area. Upgrades include Front and Rear landscaping. Stainless steel appliance package includes Sub-Zero Refrigerator. Quartz counters throughout, custom flooring. Build-in refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. Move in ready.