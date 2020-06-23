All apartments in Irvine
130 Paxton

130 Paxton · No Longer Available
Location

130 Paxton, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
This is a beautiful single-family homes within the prized master-planned community of Eastwood Village. 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. This house has the best living with contemporary spacious floor plans set within a village environment that encourages healthy outdoor living. Experience a welcoming and social village lifestyle, where pathways invite connection from one neighborhood to the next, and robust recreation brings opportunities for fun and adventure. Brand new homes, trails, pools and the new elementary school make this area become one of Irvine’s most popular area. Upgrades include Front and Rear landscaping. Stainless steel appliance package includes Sub-Zero Refrigerator. Quartz counters throughout, custom flooring. Build-in refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Paxton have any available units?
130 Paxton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Paxton have?
Some of 130 Paxton's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Paxton currently offering any rent specials?
130 Paxton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Paxton pet-friendly?
No, 130 Paxton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Paxton offer parking?
No, 130 Paxton does not offer parking.
Does 130 Paxton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Paxton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Paxton have a pool?
Yes, 130 Paxton has a pool.
Does 130 Paxton have accessible units?
No, 130 Paxton does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Paxton have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Paxton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Paxton have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Paxton does not have units with air conditioning.

