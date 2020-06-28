All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

130 Briarwood

130 Briarwood · No Longer Available
Location

130 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Briarwood have any available units?
130 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Briarwood have?
Some of 130 Briarwood's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
130 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 130 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 130 Briarwood offers parking.
Does 130 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Briarwood have a pool?
No, 130 Briarwood does not have a pool.
Does 130 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 130 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
