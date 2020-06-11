All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 13 Rockrose Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

13 Rockrose Way

13 Rockrose Way · No Longer Available
Location

13 Rockrose Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single level home in wonderful University Park, Irvine. Home with an air-conditioned open floor plan and sun-room/solarium off master bedroom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and gas range. Spacious living room with fireplace and slider door to yard. Updated bathrooms both with shower/tub combo. Private & low maintenance front patio and backyard. End unit home located on the corner of the Rockrose Way cul-du-sac, with 2 car garage. Easy commuter location near Irvine’s innovative industry tech hub - University Research Park. Great neighborhood for walking and biking - everything you need is close to home. Walk to shopping (CVS, Wholesome Choice), restaurants, cafes, parks, community center, Adventure PLayground and library. Walk to Blue Ribbon schools including University Park Elementary, Rancho Middle School and award winning University High School. Nearby trails, bike paths and public transportation take you to UC Irvine, the beaches and beyond. Two major golf courses (Strawberry & Rancho San Joaquin) within minutes from home. Enjoy Association’s 40+ acres of lush greenbelts, 4 pools, spas, tennis, tot lots, BBQ’s and picnic areas. Wonderful open greenbelt is just up the street. Sorry, no pets & no smoking. Move in now and enjoy this home in the prime location of University Park’s Village I community. Contact University Realty OC for showings (949) 632-2526 or email UniversityRealtyOC@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Rockrose Way have any available units?
13 Rockrose Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13 Rockrose Way have?
Some of 13 Rockrose Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Rockrose Way currently offering any rent specials?
13 Rockrose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Rockrose Way pet-friendly?
No, 13 Rockrose Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 13 Rockrose Way offer parking?
Yes, 13 Rockrose Way offers parking.
Does 13 Rockrose Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Rockrose Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Rockrose Way have a pool?
Yes, 13 Rockrose Way has a pool.
Does 13 Rockrose Way have accessible units?
No, 13 Rockrose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Rockrose Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Rockrose Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Rockrose Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Rockrose Way has units with air conditioning.

