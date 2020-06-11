13 Rockrose Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single level home in wonderful University Park, Irvine. Home with an air-conditioned open floor plan and sun-room/solarium off master bedroom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and gas range. Spacious living room with fireplace and slider door to yard. Updated bathrooms both with shower/tub combo. Private & low maintenance front patio and backyard. End unit home located on the corner of the Rockrose Way cul-du-sac, with 2 car garage. Easy commuter location near Irvine’s innovative industry tech hub - University Research Park. Great neighborhood for walking and biking - everything you need is close to home. Walk to shopping (CVS, Wholesome Choice), restaurants, cafes, parks, community center, Adventure PLayground and library. Walk to Blue Ribbon schools including University Park Elementary, Rancho Middle School and award winning University High School. Nearby trails, bike paths and public transportation take you to UC Irvine, the beaches and beyond. Two major golf courses (Strawberry & Rancho San Joaquin) within minutes from home. Enjoy Association’s 40+ acres of lush greenbelts, 4 pools, spas, tennis, tot lots, BBQ’s and picnic areas. Wonderful open greenbelt is just up the street. Sorry, no pets & no smoking. Move in now and enjoy this home in the prime location of University Park’s Village I community. Contact University Realty OC for showings (949) 632-2526 or email UniversityRealtyOC@gmail.com.