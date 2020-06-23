13 Lemon Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Welcome to a fabulous remodeled single level Cardiff model in the Terraces with tasteful decor showcased throughout. The entry courtyard boasts of freshly installed landscaping & super cool accent lighting welcoming guests in the evening. Step inside and you'll be wowed with an updated kitchen with butcher block-like counters, rich black cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Enjoy a light meal at the breakfast bar while viewing the soaring ceilings in the dining and living room, accented by lighting at the ceiling beam, wood burning fireplace and ideal wet bar. The spacious master suite includes a remodeled bathroom with custom vanity and large walk-in closet with space enhancing organizers. A large secondary bedroom has access to an additional bath which has also been remodeled. Newer dual paned windows, wood flooring, newer carpeting in bedrooms, upgraded baseboards, freshly painted interiors and custom window treatments top off the interior upgrades. Relax in the privacy of your own back yard with an English garden feel complete with brick patio and mature vines along the wood fencing. A nearby community pool, spa and wandering walking trails afford outdoor enthusiasts a treat within the neighborhood. Stroll to the nearby shopping center for a cup of coffee, entertain friends for lunch at Strawberry Farms & be close to transportation corridors which are minutes away! For further convenience, this home includes a washer and dryer.