All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 13 Lemon Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
13 Lemon Tree
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

13 Lemon Tree

13 Lemon Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13 Lemon Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Welcome to a fabulous remodeled single level Cardiff model in the Terraces with tasteful decor showcased throughout. The entry courtyard boasts of freshly installed landscaping & super cool accent lighting welcoming guests in the evening. Step inside and you'll be wowed with an updated kitchen with butcher block-like counters, rich black cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Enjoy a light meal at the breakfast bar while viewing the soaring ceilings in the dining and living room, accented by lighting at the ceiling beam, wood burning fireplace and ideal wet bar. The spacious master suite includes a remodeled bathroom with custom vanity and large walk-in closet with space enhancing organizers. A large secondary bedroom has access to an additional bath which has also been remodeled. Newer dual paned windows, wood flooring, newer carpeting in bedrooms, upgraded baseboards, freshly painted interiors and custom window treatments top off the interior upgrades. Relax in the privacy of your own back yard with an English garden feel complete with brick patio and mature vines along the wood fencing. A nearby community pool, spa and wandering walking trails afford outdoor enthusiasts a treat within the neighborhood. Stroll to the nearby shopping center for a cup of coffee, entertain friends for lunch at Strawberry Farms & be close to transportation corridors which are minutes away! For further convenience, this home includes a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Lemon Tree have any available units?
13 Lemon Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13 Lemon Tree have?
Some of 13 Lemon Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Lemon Tree currently offering any rent specials?
13 Lemon Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Lemon Tree pet-friendly?
No, 13 Lemon Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 13 Lemon Tree offer parking?
No, 13 Lemon Tree does not offer parking.
Does 13 Lemon Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Lemon Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Lemon Tree have a pool?
Yes, 13 Lemon Tree has a pool.
Does 13 Lemon Tree have accessible units?
No, 13 Lemon Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Lemon Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Lemon Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Lemon Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Lemon Tree does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology