Irvine, CA
128 Hedge Bloom
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:46 AM

128 Hedge Bloom

128 Hedge Bloom · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

128 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Bright and private End-Unit townhouse in Woodbury East. Beautiful laminate floors throughout and freshly painted. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter and S/S appliances. Upstairs laundry room. Storage racks in attached 2 car garage. Award winning Irvine schools.. HOA amenities include 2 resort style pool/spa areas, playgrounds, tennis courts, sports court, and BBQ areas. Conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, the Great Park, Portola Springs hiking/biking trails, and easy access to 5 Fwy and 133 Toll road. Nice, clean, and ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
128 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 128 Hedge Bloom's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
128 Hedge Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 128 Hedge Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 128 Hedge Bloom offers parking.
Does 128 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Hedge Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 128 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 128 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 128 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Hedge Bloom has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Hedge Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
