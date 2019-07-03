128 Hedge Bloom

Amenities

Bright and private End-Unit townhouse in Woodbury East. Beautiful laminate floors throughout and freshly painted. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter and S/S appliances. Upstairs laundry room. Storage racks in attached 2 car garage. Award winning Irvine schools.. HOA amenities include 2 resort style pool/spa areas, playgrounds, tennis courts, sports court, and BBQ areas. Conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, the Great Park, Portola Springs hiking/biking trails, and easy access to 5 Fwy and 133 Toll road. Nice, clean, and ready to move-in.