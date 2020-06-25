128 Echo Run 47

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub tennis court

Unit 47 Available 11/01/19 Woodbridge condo, Irvine CA - Property Id: 120368



1 Bedroom, 1 bath; 715 square ft. Upstairs end unit. 1 dedicated covered parking space. In -house laundry with washer dryer, A/C, range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Large deck. Hard flooring with carpeted bedroom. Plantation shutters.

3 miles to UCI. 2.5 miles to Irvine Valley College. 5.5 miles to Irvine Spectrum. Award winning Irvine public schools. Full access to all Woodbridge facilities including 22 pools (including 21 and over facilities); 10 pools are heated year round and some remain open 24 hours. Multiple parks including one with a splash pad. Basketball , tennis courts and volley ball all within walking distance. 2 beach club lagoons including water slides, 2 lakes for boating and fishing. Free summer concerts, 4th of July fireworks show, and summer movies on the lake.

Anticipated to be available late October or November 1st.

No Pets Allowed



