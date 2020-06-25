All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

128 Echo Run 47

128 Echo Run · No Longer Available
Location

128 Echo Run, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Unit 47 Available 11/01/19 Woodbridge condo, Irvine CA - Property Id: 120368

1 Bedroom, 1 bath; 715 square ft. Upstairs end unit. 1 dedicated covered parking space. In -house laundry with washer dryer, A/C, range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Large deck. Hard flooring with carpeted bedroom. Plantation shutters.
3 miles to UCI. 2.5 miles to Irvine Valley College. 5.5 miles to Irvine Spectrum. Award winning Irvine public schools. Full access to all Woodbridge facilities including 22 pools (including 21 and over facilities); 10 pools are heated year round and some remain open 24 hours. Multiple parks including one with a splash pad. Basketball , tennis courts and volley ball all within walking distance. 2 beach club lagoons including water slides, 2 lakes for boating and fishing. Free summer concerts, 4th of July fireworks show, and summer movies on the lake.
Anticipated to be available late October or November 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120368p
Property Id 120368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Echo Run 47 have any available units?
128 Echo Run 47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 Echo Run 47 have?
Some of 128 Echo Run 47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Echo Run 47 currently offering any rent specials?
128 Echo Run 47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Echo Run 47 pet-friendly?
No, 128 Echo Run 47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Echo Run 47 offer parking?
Yes, 128 Echo Run 47 offers parking.
Does 128 Echo Run 47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Echo Run 47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Echo Run 47 have a pool?
Yes, 128 Echo Run 47 has a pool.
Does 128 Echo Run 47 have accessible units?
No, 128 Echo Run 47 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Echo Run 47 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Echo Run 47 has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Echo Run 47 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Echo Run 47 has units with air conditioning.
