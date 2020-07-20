All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 128 Bravo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
128 Bravo
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

128 Bravo

128 Bravo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 Bravo, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
The wonderful brand new 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms property at Cadence Park in the beautiful Great Park Community in Irvine! This home offers Expansive living and dining area with open kitchen with upgraded appliances for fabulous entertaining, Captivating gourmet kitchen with island and pantry, covered patio and sizable courtyard for outdoor living, Spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet and indulgent shower, Dual sinks in hall bath for extra convenience, Large bonus room with additional powder room and spacious sprawling deck. This home has many upgrades including upgraded Shaker Mist stained cabinetry throughout with upgraded cabinet pulls, upgraded Bonus room and Great room center. Close to schools,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Bravo have any available units?
128 Bravo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 Bravo have?
Some of 128 Bravo's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Bravo currently offering any rent specials?
128 Bravo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Bravo pet-friendly?
No, 128 Bravo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Bravo offer parking?
No, 128 Bravo does not offer parking.
Does 128 Bravo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Bravo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Bravo have a pool?
No, 128 Bravo does not have a pool.
Does 128 Bravo have accessible units?
No, 128 Bravo does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Bravo have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Bravo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Bravo have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Bravo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology