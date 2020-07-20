Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

The wonderful brand new 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms property at Cadence Park in the beautiful Great Park Community in Irvine! This home offers Expansive living and dining area with open kitchen with upgraded appliances for fabulous entertaining, Captivating gourmet kitchen with island and pantry, covered patio and sizable courtyard for outdoor living, Spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet and indulgent shower, Dual sinks in hall bath for extra convenience, Large bonus room with additional powder room and spacious sprawling deck. This home has many upgrades including upgraded Shaker Mist stained cabinetry throughout with upgraded cabinet pulls, upgraded Bonus room and Great room center. Close to schools,