127 Waterleaf.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful single family home sits on a rare lot in Cypress Village with no one in the back and offers extremely hard to find privacy in such central location. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops comes with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and crown molding at select locations. Upgraded Conservatory offers maximum first floor living space. Convenient home management work station with cabinet storag. Build it Green™ certified, ensuring your rental home will save on your energy and utility bills. Just minutes away from parks, schools (elementary and middle schools are both located within Cypress Village), and just one minute from the pool. Must see to appreciate.