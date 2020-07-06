All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
127 Waterleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
127 Waterleaf
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

127 Waterleaf

127 Waterleaf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

127 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful single family home sits on a rare lot in Cypress Village with no one in the back and offers extremely hard to find privacy in such central location. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops comes with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and crown molding at select locations. Upgraded Conservatory offers maximum first floor living space. Convenient home management work station with cabinet storag. Build it Green™ certified, ensuring your rental home will save on your energy and utility bills. Just minutes away from parks, schools (elementary and middle schools are both located within Cypress Village), and just one minute from the pool. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 127 Waterleaf have any available units?
127 Waterleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 127 Waterleaf have?
Some of 127 Waterleaf's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
127 Waterleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Waterleaf pet-friendly?
No, 127 Waterleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 127 Waterleaf offer parking?
Yes, 127 Waterleaf offers parking.
Does 127 Waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Waterleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Waterleaf have a pool?
Yes, 127 Waterleaf has a pool.
Does 127 Waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 127 Waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Waterleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Waterleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology