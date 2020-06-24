All apartments in Irvine
127 Orange Blossom

Location

127 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
What is your MOVE IN DATE? This is a Plan "4" / Model "E" upper unit Condo with a loft that may be used as a 2nd bedroom or Office area Hardwood floors, New paint, Move-in Ready. Located at Bldg 5 of the Lakes Condos. This home has the serene views of the running streams below your private balcony. Enjoy the natural sounds of the breeze blowing through the California Pines and lush landscape of this wonderful resort style community that offers full use of all the HOA amenities which includes Tennis, Basketball Courts, Tot lot, 2 large heated pools and spas, Clubhouse, Walking distance to IVC, Public Oak Creek golf club, shopping, and trails, Condo includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Water, Carport and 1 parking permit included in the lease... Call, Text or email me for a private showing: Steve Escalante 949-246-7511, steve.ventressgroup@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Orange Blossom have any available units?
127 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 127 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 127 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
127 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 127 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 127 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 127 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 127 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 127 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 127 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 127 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
