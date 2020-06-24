127 Orange Blossom

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

What is your MOVE IN DATE? This is a Plan "4" / Model "E" upper unit Condo with a loft that may be used as a 2nd bedroom or Office area Hardwood floors, New paint, Move-in Ready. Located at Bldg 5 of the Lakes Condos. This home has the serene views of the running streams below your private balcony. Enjoy the natural sounds of the breeze blowing through the California Pines and lush landscape of this wonderful resort style community that offers full use of all the HOA amenities which includes Tennis, Basketball Courts, Tot lot, 2 large heated pools and spas, Clubhouse, Walking distance to IVC, Public Oak Creek golf club, shopping, and trails, Condo includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Water, Carport and 1 parking permit included in the lease... Call, Text or email me for a private showing: Steve Escalante 949-246-7511, steve.ventressgroup@gmail.com