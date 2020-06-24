127 COSTA BRAVA

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extremely clean 2 bedroom detached condo with 2 car garage. New stainless gas range/oven, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, new garbage disposal, in kitchen. New vanity, light fixture, faucet and toilets in the bathrooms. New recessed lighting throughout. Granite kitchen counter top. Wood blinds throughout. Euro-white kitchen cabinetry, mirrored wardrobe in both bedrooms, elegant ceiling fan in dining room area and shower enclosure in upstairs bathroom. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Walk to Woodbury Town Center, school, association pools & parks. The owner will only consider the applicant with good established credit, proof of employment and income, verification with previous landlord, no pets and non-smokers.