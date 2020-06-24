All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 127 COSTA BRAVA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
127 COSTA BRAVA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

127 COSTA BRAVA

127 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

127 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extremely clean 2 bedroom detached condo with 2 car garage. New stainless gas range/oven, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, new garbage disposal, in kitchen. New vanity, light fixture, faucet and toilets in the bathrooms. New recessed lighting throughout. Granite kitchen counter top. Wood blinds throughout. Euro-white kitchen cabinetry, mirrored wardrobe in both bedrooms, elegant ceiling fan in dining room area and shower enclosure in upstairs bathroom. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Walk to Woodbury Town Center, school, association pools & parks. The owner will only consider the applicant with good established credit, proof of employment and income, verification with previous landlord, no pets and non-smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 COSTA BRAVA have any available units?
127 COSTA BRAVA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 127 COSTA BRAVA have?
Some of 127 COSTA BRAVA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 COSTA BRAVA currently offering any rent specials?
127 COSTA BRAVA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 COSTA BRAVA pet-friendly?
No, 127 COSTA BRAVA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 127 COSTA BRAVA offer parking?
Yes, 127 COSTA BRAVA offers parking.
Does 127 COSTA BRAVA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 COSTA BRAVA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 COSTA BRAVA have a pool?
Yes, 127 COSTA BRAVA has a pool.
Does 127 COSTA BRAVA have accessible units?
No, 127 COSTA BRAVA does not have accessible units.
Does 127 COSTA BRAVA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 COSTA BRAVA has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 COSTA BRAVA have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 COSTA BRAVA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology