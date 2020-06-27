All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 126 Mongoose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
126 Mongoose
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

126 Mongoose

126 Mongoose · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

126 Mongoose, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**Fully Detached Home located in Highly desirable Community Beacon Park *Perfect walking distance to Beacon Park School (K-8), Community Amenities and Sports Park. *Charming covered front Porch and Continues to impress with Open living and Dining rooms and Well-appointed Kitchen with abundant Counter space and a Spacious center island *Espresso cabinetry *Huge Main floor Bedroom w/ Full bathroom *Wood floors throughout entire house except staircase. *Dual zone wifi controlled thermostat *Individual laundry room upstair including Washer and Dryer *The Romantic upstairs Master Bedroom with ceiling fan *Spacious Master bath with huge walk-in closet, Dual sinks, Separate Shower and Large Soaking tub. *Spacious 2nd and 3rd Bedroom w/ Jack N Jill bath *Close to access 5, 405, and 133 fwy *Enjoy the endless Amenities of Great Park, Award Winning Schools, nearby Shopping & Dining & more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Mongoose have any available units?
126 Mongoose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 126 Mongoose have?
Some of 126 Mongoose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Mongoose currently offering any rent specials?
126 Mongoose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Mongoose pet-friendly?
No, 126 Mongoose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 126 Mongoose offer parking?
Yes, 126 Mongoose offers parking.
Does 126 Mongoose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Mongoose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Mongoose have a pool?
No, 126 Mongoose does not have a pool.
Does 126 Mongoose have accessible units?
No, 126 Mongoose does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Mongoose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Mongoose has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Mongoose have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Mongoose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology