126 Mongoose

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

**Fully Detached Home located in Highly desirable Community Beacon Park *Perfect walking distance to Beacon Park School (K-8), Community Amenities and Sports Park. *Charming covered front Porch and Continues to impress with Open living and Dining rooms and Well-appointed Kitchen with abundant Counter space and a Spacious center island *Espresso cabinetry *Huge Main floor Bedroom w/ Full bathroom *Wood floors throughout entire house except staircase. *Dual zone wifi controlled thermostat *Individual laundry room upstair including Washer and Dryer *The Romantic upstairs Master Bedroom with ceiling fan *Spacious Master bath with huge walk-in closet, Dual sinks, Separate Shower and Large Soaking tub. *Spacious 2nd and 3rd Bedroom w/ Jack N Jill bath *Close to access 5, 405, and 133 fwy *Enjoy the endless Amenities of Great Park, Award Winning Schools, nearby Shopping & Dining & more!!