125 Desert Lotus

Charming and cozy 2 bdrm/2 bath condo in Irvine! Airy and open floor plan with high 10-feet ceilings. Entire living area on second floor on one level with no one above or below. Condo is only two years old so practically brand new and very clean. Covered patio accessible from main living area and master bedroom. Attached 2-car side-by-side garage. Completely furnished with washer/dryer inside unit. Access to community pool, club house, and amenities. Convenient freeway access to 133 and 5 Hwys. Five blocks to Woodbury Town Center shopping. 15 minute drive to Commercial District in Irvine. Enjoy being in the quiet and peaceful part of Irvine while still being close to work and play!