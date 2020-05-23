All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019

125 Desert Lotus

125 Desert Lotus · No Longer Available
Location

125 Desert Lotus, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Charming and cozy 2 bdrm/2 bath condo in Irvine! Airy and open floor plan with high 10-feet ceilings. Entire living area on second floor on one level with no one above or below. Condo is only two years old so practically brand new and very clean. Covered patio accessible from main living area and master bedroom. Attached 2-car side-by-side garage. Completely furnished with washer/dryer inside unit. Access to community pool, club house, and amenities. Convenient freeway access to 133 and 5 Hwys. Five blocks to Woodbury Town Center shopping. 15 minute drive to Commercial District in Irvine. Enjoy being in the quiet and peaceful part of Irvine while still being close to work and play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Desert Lotus have any available units?
125 Desert Lotus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 125 Desert Lotus have?
Some of 125 Desert Lotus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Desert Lotus currently offering any rent specials?
125 Desert Lotus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Desert Lotus pet-friendly?
No, 125 Desert Lotus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 125 Desert Lotus offer parking?
Yes, 125 Desert Lotus offers parking.
Does 125 Desert Lotus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Desert Lotus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Desert Lotus have a pool?
Yes, 125 Desert Lotus has a pool.
Does 125 Desert Lotus have accessible units?
No, 125 Desert Lotus does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Desert Lotus have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Desert Lotus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Desert Lotus have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Desert Lotus does not have units with air conditioning.
