Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:43 AM

124 Unity

124 Unity · (949) 285-7209
Location

124 Unity, Irvine, CA 92606
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Furnished home nestled in a quiet Paseo Del Mar community. Enjoy the Irvine lifestyle in this fabulous 4 bedroom plus Den, 3 full and1-half bath and 2 car garage condominium. Brand new home with a bright, clean and well-planned 1,848 SqFt open floor-plan. The Association includes a pool and well-maintained grounds.
This home includes a washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal and microwave. And it has walk-in closets, designer paint, blinds, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. There's a private balcony for enjoying coffee in the morning or a quiet evening glass of wine. The washer and dryer hookups are right in your unit, along with extra storage and a utility closet.
Best Features :
•Extra car parking outside the home
•Walk-able distance to award-winning schools and well maintained parks and trails
•Convenient to Hwy 55 and I-405
•Minutes to John Wayne Airport
•Short drive to UC Irvine
•Close to IT companies such as Google,Wells Fargo bank ,Hyundai, Experian , First american Title,AAA ,Edwards Life sciences Corp,capital group
•Short Distance to shopping centers and theaters such as Costco,target,Whole Foods ,Lowes, AMC, Regals Edwards
•Close to print and ship centers such as USPS,UPS, FEDEX ,Staples,office Depot
•Walk-able distance to Diamond Jamboree Shopping Center and many restaurants.
•short drive to Newport and Laguna Beach and world-class resorts

INDIVIDUAL ROOMS CAN BE RENTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Unity have any available units?
124 Unity has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Unity have?
Some of 124 Unity's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Unity currently offering any rent specials?
124 Unity isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Unity pet-friendly?
No, 124 Unity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 124 Unity offer parking?
Yes, 124 Unity does offer parking.
Does 124 Unity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Unity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Unity have a pool?
Yes, 124 Unity has a pool.
Does 124 Unity have accessible units?
No, 124 Unity does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Unity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Unity has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Unity have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Unity does not have units with air conditioning.
