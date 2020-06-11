Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Furnished home nestled in a quiet Paseo Del Mar community. Enjoy the Irvine lifestyle in this fabulous 4 bedroom plus Den, 3 full and1-half bath and 2 car garage condominium. Brand new home with a bright, clean and well-planned 1,848 SqFt open floor-plan. The Association includes a pool and well-maintained grounds.

This home includes a washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal and microwave. And it has walk-in closets, designer paint, blinds, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. There's a private balcony for enjoying coffee in the morning or a quiet evening glass of wine. The washer and dryer hookups are right in your unit, along with extra storage and a utility closet.

Best Features :

•Extra car parking outside the home

•Walk-able distance to award-winning schools and well maintained parks and trails

•Convenient to Hwy 55 and I-405

•Minutes to John Wayne Airport

•Short drive to UC Irvine

•Close to IT companies such as Google,Wells Fargo bank ,Hyundai, Experian , First american Title,AAA ,Edwards Life sciences Corp,capital group

•Short Distance to shopping centers and theaters such as Costco,target,Whole Foods ,Lowes, AMC, Regals Edwards

•Close to print and ship centers such as USPS,UPS, FEDEX ,Staples,office Depot

•Walk-able distance to Diamond Jamboree Shopping Center and many restaurants.

•short drive to Newport and Laguna Beach and world-class resorts



INDIVIDUAL ROOMS CAN BE RENTED