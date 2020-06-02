All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
124 Imagination Trail
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

124 Imagination Trail

124 Imagination Trail · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Imagination Trail, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Gorgerous model home build by Richmond American homes, fully furnished. Masterfully designed and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the sought after Avila community located in the prestigious Eastwood Village Master Plan in Irvine. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Some highlights include upgraded tile and wood flooring, stained maple stair rail to compliment the all wood stair case, upgraded cabinetry throughout the home including a built-in desk at the tech center, ample amount of storage with extended cabinetry in the kitchen that lead you into a walk-in pantry, beautiful quartz countertops with custom back splash in the kitchen, along with GE Monogram built-in appliances including a 36” refrigerator. 10' tall ceilings both downstairs and upstairs add to this large open concept home. Your eye is immediately drawn to the beautiful bi-fold glass doors that line the back of the home and open to the entertainer’s designed backyard. The custom landscaped yard includes a California Room, a large built-in water feature, in addition to the built-in pizza oven adjacent to the custom seating and fire pit. Whole home speakers and hard wired security system are just a few of the upgraded electrical features as well. This home includes numerous beautiful features that a luxurious model home. This is a dream home and offers so many more delights that makes it a must have. Please don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Imagination Trail have any available units?
124 Imagination Trail has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Imagination Trail have?
Some of 124 Imagination Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Imagination Trail currently offering any rent specials?
124 Imagination Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Imagination Trail pet-friendly?
No, 124 Imagination Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 124 Imagination Trail offer parking?
No, 124 Imagination Trail does not offer parking.
Does 124 Imagination Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Imagination Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Imagination Trail have a pool?
No, 124 Imagination Trail does not have a pool.
Does 124 Imagination Trail have accessible units?
No, 124 Imagination Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Imagination Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Imagination Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Imagination Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Imagination Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
