124 Imagination Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fire pit furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Gorgerous model home build by Richmond American homes, fully furnished. Masterfully designed and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the sought after Avila community located in the prestigious Eastwood Village Master Plan in Irvine. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Some highlights include upgraded tile and wood flooring, stained maple stair rail to compliment the all wood stair case, upgraded cabinetry throughout the home including a built-in desk at the tech center, ample amount of storage with extended cabinetry in the kitchen that lead you into a walk-in pantry, beautiful quartz countertops with custom back splash in the kitchen, along with GE Monogram built-in appliances including a 36” refrigerator. 10' tall ceilings both downstairs and upstairs add to this large open concept home. Your eye is immediately drawn to the beautiful bi-fold glass doors that line the back of the home and open to the entertainer’s designed backyard. The custom landscaped yard includes a California Room, a large built-in water feature, in addition to the built-in pizza oven adjacent to the custom seating and fire pit. Whole home speakers and hard wired security system are just a few of the upgraded electrical features as well. This home includes numerous beautiful features that a luxurious model home. This is a dream home and offers so many more delights that makes it a must have. Please don't miss this great opportunity!