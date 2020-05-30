124 Desert Lotus

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Stunning upgraded 2 bedroom & 2 full bathrooms, No one above or below, Shows like a model on a PREMIUM LOCATION with open floor plan, Mountain view from private covered deck, Bright and natural light, Spacious patio, High ceiling, Laminate wood floor, Designer paint, Upgraded carpet, Recessed lighting through out the property, Custom window covering, Double pane windows, Gourmet kitchen includes white cabinet, Full backsplash upgrade, Quartz counter top, Kitchen island and oversize breakfast bar perfect for family and entertaining, Top quality German Bosch stainless steel appliance, Private master suites beasts spacious walk-in closet, Dual vanities, Greenfield Park cross the street to take your child for play and fun, Easy access to the Amenities of Portola Springs Community including multiple playground areas, parks, volleyball & basketball courts, tennis courts, pool, spars, clubhouses, Hiking and biking trails, Walking distance to the award winning Irvine Unified schools, Contact agent Sarah Kim at 949-433-8788 & sarahkim@socalbest.com.