Irvine, CA
124 Desert Lotus
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

124 Desert Lotus

124 Desert Lotus · No Longer Available
Location

124 Desert Lotus, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning upgraded 2 bedroom & 2 full bathrooms, No one above or below, Shows like a model on a PREMIUM LOCATION with open floor plan, Mountain view from private covered deck, Bright and natural light, Spacious patio, High ceiling, Laminate wood floor, Designer paint, Upgraded carpet, Recessed lighting through out the property, Custom window covering, Double pane windows, Gourmet kitchen includes white cabinet, Full backsplash upgrade, Quartz counter top, Kitchen island and oversize breakfast bar perfect for family and entertaining, Top quality German Bosch stainless steel appliance, Private master suites beasts spacious walk-in closet, Dual vanities, Greenfield Park cross the street to take your child for play and fun, Easy access to the Amenities of Portola Springs Community including multiple playground areas, parks, volleyball & basketball courts, tennis courts, pool, spars, clubhouses, Hiking and biking trails, Walking distance to the award winning Irvine Unified schools, Contact agent Sarah Kim at 949-433-8788 & sarahkim@socalbest.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Desert Lotus have any available units?
124 Desert Lotus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 124 Desert Lotus have?
Some of 124 Desert Lotus's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Desert Lotus currently offering any rent specials?
124 Desert Lotus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Desert Lotus pet-friendly?
No, 124 Desert Lotus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 124 Desert Lotus offer parking?
Yes, 124 Desert Lotus offers parking.
Does 124 Desert Lotus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Desert Lotus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Desert Lotus have a pool?
Yes, 124 Desert Lotus has a pool.
Does 124 Desert Lotus have accessible units?
No, 124 Desert Lotus does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Desert Lotus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Desert Lotus has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Desert Lotus have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Desert Lotus does not have units with air conditioning.

