123 Thornhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

3 Bed, 3 Bath End Unit Townhome in Irvine's Stonegate Community - Welcome home to this beautiful, clean, 3 bed / 3 bath, newer end unit town-home with an open floor plan, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and neutral paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, white cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator. The kitchen is open to the spacious dining area and living room, with lots of windows offering natural light and a patio perfect for your morning coffee or afternoon relaxing. One bedroom and bathroom located downstairs on the main level. The large master bedroom/bath offers a recessed ceiling, dual vanities, oversize step in shower, separate soaking tub and walk in closet. The secondary bedroom also has it's own private bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs and includes full size front loading washer and dryer. The attached two car garage has an extra storage space and a tankless water-heater.



OUTSTANDING LOCATION; close to everything: Stonegate Elementary, Hummingbird Park, Jr Olympic Pool & Spa, Tot Lots, BBQs, Basketball courts, Tennis courts, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, and Woodbury Town Center.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com



(RLNE4962454)