Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

123 Thornhurst

123 Thornhurst · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

123 Thornhurst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bed, 3 Bath End Unit Townhome in Irvine's Stonegate Community - Welcome home to this beautiful, clean, 3 bed / 3 bath, newer end unit town-home with an open floor plan, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and neutral paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, white cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator. The kitchen is open to the spacious dining area and living room, with lots of windows offering natural light and a patio perfect for your morning coffee or afternoon relaxing. One bedroom and bathroom located downstairs on the main level. The large master bedroom/bath offers a recessed ceiling, dual vanities, oversize step in shower, separate soaking tub and walk in closet. The secondary bedroom also has it's own private bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs and includes full size front loading washer and dryer. The attached two car garage has an extra storage space and a tankless water-heater.

OUTSTANDING LOCATION; close to everything: Stonegate Elementary, Hummingbird Park, Jr Olympic Pool & Spa, Tot Lots, BBQs, Basketball courts, Tennis courts, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, and Woodbury Town Center.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com

(RLNE4962454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Thornhurst have any available units?
123 Thornhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Thornhurst have?
Some of 123 Thornhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Thornhurst currently offering any rent specials?
123 Thornhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Thornhurst pet-friendly?
No, 123 Thornhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Thornhurst offer parking?
Yes, 123 Thornhurst offers parking.
Does 123 Thornhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Thornhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Thornhurst have a pool?
Yes, 123 Thornhurst has a pool.
Does 123 Thornhurst have accessible units?
No, 123 Thornhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Thornhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Thornhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Thornhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Thornhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
