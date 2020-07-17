123 Landover

Amenities

Enjoy living in the Eastwood of Village in Irvine, This house features one master bedroom, one den downstairs and two bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious loft upstairs. Located at the end unit with bright sunlight. This highly upgraded detached home has everything you need including beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded Countertop and full backsplash for easy clean, Built in Stainless Steel Appliances complete with Microwave, Dishwasher, 5 Burner Stovetop & Oven. You will also enjoy the beautiful crown molding in the Great Room, Kitchen and Dining Area. All bedrooms are upgraded with recessed LED light package. This home is located within walking distance to Northwood town center, Eastwood Elementary school, and community pool. Amenities include parks, pools and clubhouse.