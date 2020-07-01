All apartments in Irvine
123 Follyhatch
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

123 Follyhatch

123 Follyhatch · No Longer Available
Location

123 Follyhatch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
WELCOME to the desired area of Great Park! This sweet house features open floor-plan, high ceilings and three-bedroom with many upgrades (granite counter-tops, white Thermafoil cabinetry, GE appliances, gas cook-top, gorgeous upgraded master bath with walk-in shower) and a Huge backyard with a professional landscaping design for you to enjoy it soon. Better yet! This house is in the heart of popular Beacon Park with a WALKING DISTANCE to the brand new school (k-8) - Beacon Park Elementary and middle school. This resort style master-planned community of Beacon Park has many amenities such as pool, spa, BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, club house, parks and the famous ORANGE Balloon for you and your family to discover!

(RLNE5431075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Follyhatch have any available units?
123 Follyhatch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Follyhatch have?
Some of 123 Follyhatch's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Follyhatch currently offering any rent specials?
123 Follyhatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Follyhatch pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Follyhatch is pet friendly.
Does 123 Follyhatch offer parking?
Yes, 123 Follyhatch offers parking.
Does 123 Follyhatch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Follyhatch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Follyhatch have a pool?
Yes, 123 Follyhatch has a pool.
Does 123 Follyhatch have accessible units?
No, 123 Follyhatch does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Follyhatch have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Follyhatch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Follyhatch have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Follyhatch does not have units with air conditioning.

