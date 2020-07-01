123 Follyhatch

Amenities

WELCOME to the desired area of Great Park! This sweet house features open floor-plan, high ceilings and three-bedroom with many upgrades (granite counter-tops, white Thermafoil cabinetry, GE appliances, gas cook-top, gorgeous upgraded master bath with walk-in shower) and a Huge backyard with a professional landscaping design for you to enjoy it soon. Better yet! This house is in the heart of popular Beacon Park with a WALKING DISTANCE to the brand new school (k-8) - Beacon Park Elementary and middle school. This resort style master-planned community of Beacon Park has many amenities such as pool, spa, BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, club house, parks and the famous ORANGE Balloon for you and your family to discover!



(RLNE5431075)