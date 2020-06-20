122 waterleaf

Amenities

Beautiful Spanish-style Caserta 2X home situated in the desirable Irvine community of Cypress Village. This brand new home welcome you with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen features, granite counters, center island, etc. Two attached car garages and downstair bedroom with full bath. Walking distance to award winning school in the Irvine Unified School District. The nearby Cypress Village shopping center and Woodbury Town Center provides everything you need. Come and enjoy pools, heated spas, parks, tennis courts, baseball field, numerous playgrounds, and much more.