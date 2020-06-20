All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 122 waterleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
122 waterleaf
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

122 waterleaf

122 Waterleaf · (949) 899-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Spanish-style Caserta 2X home situated in the desirable Irvine community of Cypress Village. This brand new home welcome you with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen features, granite counters, center island, etc. Two attached car garages and downstair bedroom with full bath. Walking distance to award winning school in the Irvine Unified School District. The nearby Cypress Village shopping center and Woodbury Town Center provides everything you need. Come and enjoy pools, heated spas, parks, tennis courts, baseball field, numerous playgrounds, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 waterleaf have any available units?
122 waterleaf has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 waterleaf have?
Some of 122 waterleaf's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
122 waterleaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 waterleaf pet-friendly?
No, 122 waterleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 waterleaf offer parking?
Yes, 122 waterleaf does offer parking.
Does 122 waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 waterleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 waterleaf have a pool?
Yes, 122 waterleaf has a pool.
Does 122 waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 122 waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 122 waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 waterleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 waterleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 waterleaf?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity