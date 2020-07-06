All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 122 Parkwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
122 Parkwood
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

122 Parkwood

122 Parkwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 Parkwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**PRIVATE CORNER LOCATION**PARK VIEW**HIGHLY UPGRADED**WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL**MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM**This house has it all! Airy, open floorplan with perfect amount of natural light to stay bright. Great open space brings together the great room, dining and kitchen. Chef's gourmet kitchen offers an oversized kitchen island, ample amount of dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and the list goes on. Dining/kitchen looks out onto your private yard with no one behind. A great flow to the outdoor through a sliding glass doors off of the dining area is perfect for an indoor/outdoor entertaining. Enjoy your morning coffee or read a book in your own California room. Well appointed downstairs bedroom with a full bath to offer guests a retreat, while the two spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs are ideal for family. Master Suite is the place to unwind, with a resort retreat style bath featuring both a soaking tub and a walk in shower. Enjoy upgraded window treatments with plantation wood shutters and gorgeous wood floors! Recessed lights throughout the home offers added comfort. Eastwood Village is perfectly designed with a wonderful family lifestyle in mind, brimming with new parks to play, relax and picnic. Enjoy morning and evening walks on the Jeffrey Open Space Trail connected by an underpass. Assigned Irvine Unified Schools District schools are Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School, all within few minutes of walking/driving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Parkwood have any available units?
122 Parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Parkwood have?
Some of 122 Parkwood's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
122 Parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Parkwood pet-friendly?
No, 122 Parkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Parkwood offer parking?
Yes, 122 Parkwood offers parking.
Does 122 Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Parkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Parkwood have a pool?
No, 122 Parkwood does not have a pool.
Does 122 Parkwood have accessible units?
No, 122 Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Parkwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Parkwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Parkwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology