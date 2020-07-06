122 Parkwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**PRIVATE CORNER LOCATION**PARK VIEW**HIGHLY UPGRADED**WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL**MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM**This house has it all! Airy, open floorplan with perfect amount of natural light to stay bright. Great open space brings together the great room, dining and kitchen. Chef's gourmet kitchen offers an oversized kitchen island, ample amount of dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and the list goes on. Dining/kitchen looks out onto your private yard with no one behind. A great flow to the outdoor through a sliding glass doors off of the dining area is perfect for an indoor/outdoor entertaining. Enjoy your morning coffee or read a book in your own California room. Well appointed downstairs bedroom with a full bath to offer guests a retreat, while the two spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs are ideal for family. Master Suite is the place to unwind, with a resort retreat style bath featuring both a soaking tub and a walk in shower. Enjoy upgraded window treatments with plantation wood shutters and gorgeous wood floors! Recessed lights throughout the home offers added comfort. Eastwood Village is perfectly designed with a wonderful family lifestyle in mind, brimming with new parks to play, relax and picnic. Enjoy morning and evening walks on the Jeffrey Open Space Trail connected by an underpass. Assigned Irvine Unified Schools District schools are Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School, all within few minutes of walking/driving.