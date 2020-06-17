122 GREENMOOR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities carport parking pool garage tennis court

Really nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Stonegate Beacon model with best location possible on end of cul-de-sac and looking onto community park & pool. This downstairs unit includes central air, fireplace, private yard between living area & 1 car garage, plus separate carport. Enjoy the Woodbridge lifestyle with 2 lakes (31 & 24 acres), 22 pools & spas, 24 tennis courts, 2 beachclubs, much more! Walking distance to all schools, including Springbrook Elementary, South Lake Middle and Woodbridge High.