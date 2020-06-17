All apartments in Irvine
122 GREENMOOR
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:53 AM

122 GREENMOOR

122 Greenmoor · (949) 451-1200
Location

122 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Really nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Stonegate Beacon model with best location possible on end of cul-de-sac and looking onto community park & pool. This downstairs unit includes central air, fireplace, private yard between living area & 1 car garage, plus separate carport. Enjoy the Woodbridge lifestyle with 2 lakes (31 & 24 acres), 22 pools & spas, 24 tennis courts, 2 beachclubs, much more! Walking distance to all schools, including Springbrook Elementary, South Lake Middle and Woodbridge High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 GREENMOOR have any available units?
122 GREENMOOR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 GREENMOOR have?
Some of 122 GREENMOOR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 GREENMOOR currently offering any rent specials?
122 GREENMOOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 GREENMOOR pet-friendly?
No, 122 GREENMOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 GREENMOOR offer parking?
Yes, 122 GREENMOOR does offer parking.
Does 122 GREENMOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 GREENMOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 GREENMOOR have a pool?
Yes, 122 GREENMOOR has a pool.
Does 122 GREENMOOR have accessible units?
No, 122 GREENMOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 122 GREENMOOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 GREENMOOR has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 GREENMOOR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 GREENMOOR has units with air conditioning.
