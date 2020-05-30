121 Gemstone

Amenities

This bright, lovely townhome is located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Stonegate community in Irvine. Open concept floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a nice backyard which is fully landscaped lined with lush trees and covered pergola for added privacy. Spacious living area, upgraded flooring throughout with laminate wood downstairs, plush like-new carpet upstairs, and designer porcelain tiles in upstair bathrooms. Kitchen has a large center island with upgraded granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with glass tile backsplash. Recessed lighting, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and 220V plug charger perfectly ready for all electric vehicles. Master suite features dual vanities, shower & walk-In closet. Convenient upstairs individual laundry room. This home comes with LG washer & dryer, and fridge (with water and ice dispenser) for your convenience. 2-car garage with ample of outside designated guest parking and street parking. Enjoy resort-like community amenities such as the junior olympic pools, spa, playgrounds, sports courts, community parks, and more. Attending the award winning Irvine Unified School District. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacy stores, gas stations, and many more.