All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 121 Gemstone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
121 Gemstone
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

121 Gemstone

121 Gemstone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

121 Gemstone, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This bright, lovely townhome is located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Stonegate community in Irvine. Open concept floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a nice backyard which is fully landscaped lined with lush trees and covered pergola for added privacy. Spacious living area, upgraded flooring throughout with laminate wood downstairs, plush like-new carpet upstairs, and designer porcelain tiles in upstair bathrooms. Kitchen has a large center island with upgraded granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with glass tile backsplash. Recessed lighting, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and 220V plug charger perfectly ready for all electric vehicles. Master suite features dual vanities, shower & walk-In closet. Convenient upstairs individual laundry room. This home comes with LG washer & dryer, and fridge (with water and ice dispenser) for your convenience. 2-car garage with ample of outside designated guest parking and street parking. Enjoy resort-like community amenities such as the junior olympic pools, spa, playgrounds, sports courts, community parks, and more. Attending the award winning Irvine Unified School District. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacy stores, gas stations, and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Gemstone have any available units?
121 Gemstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Gemstone have?
Some of 121 Gemstone's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Gemstone currently offering any rent specials?
121 Gemstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Gemstone pet-friendly?
No, 121 Gemstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Gemstone offer parking?
Yes, 121 Gemstone offers parking.
Does 121 Gemstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Gemstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Gemstone have a pool?
Yes, 121 Gemstone has a pool.
Does 121 Gemstone have accessible units?
No, 121 Gemstone does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Gemstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Gemstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Gemstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Gemstone does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology